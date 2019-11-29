Man Arrested After Choking Riverside Officer Who Was Responding to Domestic Disturbance Call: Police

A 41-year-old Riverside man was arrested after he choked an officer and injured another who were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance Thursday, the Riverside Police Department said.

Police responded at the 3600 block of Chestnut Street at about 7:46 a.m. after a caller reported a man who appeared intoxicated and who was throwing things around inside a home, authorities said.

The officers found a man who “became confrontational with the officers and a physical altercation occurred,” police said in a news release.

“During the altercation, the suspect and officers fell to the ground and the suspect began violently attacking one of them by choking her almost to the point of unconsciousness,” the department said.

Police said the man ignored commands to get off the officer and “force was used” to take him into custody.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released, including a female officer who is recovering at home after being aggressively choked, police said.

The man, later identified as Salvador Mario Martinez, was arrested and booked for attempted murder of a peace officer, false imprisonment and resisting arrest using violence. He is being held on $1 million bail, according to the news release.

“Yesterday’s incident highlights the dangers our officers face each day, especially when responding to domestic violence situations,” Interim Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a written statement.