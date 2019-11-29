Man Critically Injured in Pico-Union Hit-and-Run Dies on Thanksgiving; Driver Remains At Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 34-year-old man who clung to life at a hospital for a week after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in L.A's' Pico-Union neighborhood succumbed to his injuries on Thanksgiving, a detective said.

Emilio Perez, a father of four from Los Angeles, was struck by a rented Tesla on the night of Nov. 21 along Olympic Boulevard, near Lake Street, according to LAPD. He was thrown 50 feet by the force of the impact.

Perez remained hospitalized in critical condition since the crash and was pronounced brain dead several days later, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo. He died Thursday night.

Through Perez's death, others will live, the detective said.

"Many of his organs were harvested for donations to those in need of transplants," Castillo said. "His family elected to donate them."

The damaged Tesla that struck Perez was found the day after the hit-and-run, abandoned and concealed with a cover in the 1800 block of South Saint Andrews Place in Harvard Heights, police said at the time.

Investigators tracking the rental of the car identified a 35-year-old L.A. woman as a person of interest in the case, but authorities have not made an arrest in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

The city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of conviction of drivers involved in deadly hit-and-runs.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

