O.C. Beaches Reopen After Million-Gallon Sewage Spill Is Stopped

Warning signs keep beachgoers out of the water on Aug. 9, 2006, in Los Angeles County. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

Authorities have reopened about six miles of Orange County beaches and ocean bay water areas closed by a 1.4-million-gallon sewage spill.

The city of Laguna Beach says wastewater began leaking from a broken valve on a 24-inch city sewage pipe near a wilderness park on Wednesday.

The valve was replaced shortly after noon Friday.

The city reduced its initial estimate of the spill from 4 million to about 1.4 million gallons.

County health officials closed more than 16 miles of beaches and bay water areas from Newport Beach to the San Clemente border.

About six miles were later reopened but several miles will remain closed until results of water quality tests meet state standards.

