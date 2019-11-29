× O.C. Beaches Reopen After Million-Gallon Sewage Spill Is Stopped

Authorities have reopened about six miles of Orange County beaches and ocean bay water areas closed by a 1.4-million-gallon sewage spill.

The city of Laguna Beach says wastewater began leaking from a broken valve on a 24-inch city sewage pipe near a wilderness park on Wednesday.

The valve was replaced shortly after noon Friday.

The city reduced its initial estimate of the spill from 4 million to about 1.4 million gallons.

County health officials closed more than 16 miles of beaches and bay water areas from Newport Beach to the San Clemente border.

About six miles were later reopened but several miles will remain closed until results of water quality tests meet state standards.

The wastewater leak has been stopped, and the estimated wastewater spill volume is 1.4 million gallons, significantly less than the initial estimate of 4 million gallons. As a result, the OC Health Care Agency is reducing beach closures. https://t.co/Ic5t2LhKWi pic.twitter.com/DsPzkmXDEp — City of Laguna Beach (@lagunabeachgov) November 30, 2019

Friday, November 29, 9:30 a.m. — The City of Laguna Beach is asking residents north of Nyes Place to continue a voluntary water usage reduction today, Friday, November 29. Residents south of Nyes Place may resume normal water usage at this time. https://t.co/djnTcwQCsu — City of Laguna Beach (@lagunabeachgov) November 29, 2019

33.542719 -117.785357