One person is in custody after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday, authorities said.

The officer was wounded in the area of Malabar and Fickett streets, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said, adding that the officer’s wounds did not appear life-threatening.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in Boyle Heights, in the area of Malabar St and North Fickett St. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 30, 2019