Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car in La Habra

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car at a major intersection in La Habra on Friday morning, officials said.

The deadly collision took place about 5:30 a.m. at La Habra and Harbor boulevards, according to the La Habra Police Department,

“Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the area and attempted to render medical aid to the pedestrian,” police said in a written statement. “Unfortunately, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the traffic collision.”

The driver, who remained at the scene, was no injured, officials said.

The identity and age of the victim were not available.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, any anyone with information was urged to contact La Habra police at 562-383-4300.