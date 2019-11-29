× Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Man Crossing South L.A. Street on Thanksgiving

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a motorist who fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles early Thanksgiving morning.

The man was crossing south on the 2000 block of Florence Avenue near a strip mall when sedan struck him around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, the L.A. Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives say the black, four-door car was headed west on Florence when it ran into the man just west of Gramercy Place.

The sedan continued driving without stopping to check on the victim or render aid, police said.

Paramedics responded and took the man to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to LAPD.

The victim’s identity is “not available,” the police news release says.

So far, investigators have not been able to uncover surveillance video, and they’re hoping any witnesses will come forward.

As with any fatal hit-and-run in the city, a $50,000 reward is tied to information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Moreno or Officer Lopez Del-Haro at 424-298-7898, or call 323-421-2577 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.