It’s not every day you run into a top-selling pop singer at your neighborhood Walmart, but that’s what happened to shoppers in Palm Springs on Wednesday.

Australian singer Sia was at the local Walmart and TJ Maxx, where video shows her hugging customers and paying for their merchandise.

Witnesses say the Grammy nominee told shoppers she was a woman named Cici who just won the lottery as she paid for their merchandise.

The “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills” singer is known for covering her face with large wigs and performing with her back turned to the audience — which she’s said is an effort to avoid being spotted on the street.

The strategy may have worked, after all: Witnesses told KESQ in Palm Springs that most shoppers didn’t recognize Sia without her signature getup.