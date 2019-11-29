SoLA Robotics, South LA Kids Go To Robotics World Championship
-
National Champion South Los Angeles Student Robotics Team Raising Funds to Compete in China
-
Sony’s Robot Dog and the Pet Owners That Love Them
-
Brain-Controlled Robotic Suit Enables Paralyzed French Man to Walk
-
Rose Queen Camille Kennedy: ‘It’s Been a Fantastic Experience So Far’
-
Cross-Border Commute: Tijuana as a ‘Bedroom Community’ for San Diego Workforce
-
-
‘Go Dodgers!’: 2nd-Graders at South Pasadena School Get in the Playoff Spirit Ahead of NLDS Game 1
-
Arizona Mom Charged With Abusing Adopted Kids Featured on Her YouTube Channel Has Died: Police
-
Native New Yorker Alec Baldwin Falls for Classic New York City Scam
-
Santa Anita Exploring Removing Dirt Surface After 36 Horse Deaths Since December
-
Astros to Face Nationals in World Series Following Victory Over Yankees
-
-
Maria Fire Now 9,412 Acres and 30% Contained After Threatening Thousands of Ventura County Homes
-
‘These Are Great People’: Loved Ones Recall Women Gunned Down in Suspected Cartel Ambush in Mexico
-
USC vs. UCLA: What the Fans Have to Say About the Rivalry