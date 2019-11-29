× Technical Problems, Delays Plague Metro’s Newly Reopened A Line After $350 Million Overhaul

When Los Angeles County’s oldest rail line reopened this month after a 10-month closure, transportation officials threw three parties, including one emceed by Snoop Dogg.

Clad in a navy-blue tuxedo, the rapper lauded the $350-million overhaul of the Blue Line, now called the A Line, saying the route had a “new name with some new tricks.”

Two hours after the celebrations ended, a signal problem near downtown L.A. triggered a series of delays. In the three weeks since, the line has seen more than two dozen delays linked to rail cars, gate crossings, overhead power lines and the signal system.

Frustrated riders who endured shuttle buses, long waits and a closure that went on a month longer than advertised say that so far, the A Line’s new tricks feel just like the old ones.

