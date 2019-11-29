× Thanksgiving Storm Drops 4 Feet of Snow on Big Bear Mountain Ahead of Resort’s Opening Day Friday

A powerful storm that swept through Southern California during the Thanksgiving holiday turned Big Bear Mountain Resort into a winter wonderland by its opening day Friday.

Another 18 inches of snow fell on the mountain overnight, bringing the 48-hour total to 4 feet at the top and 42 inches at lower elevations, according to the resort.

Those looking to partake in opening day at Bear Mountain may run into a major snag — how to get to there.

With a winter storm warning still in effect, and heavy snowfall expected through Friday night, many of the roads leading to Big Bear remain closed.

The lone open road is State Route 18 from Lucerne Valley, which was experiencing heavy traffic and delays of 45 minutes as of Friday morning, according to SoCalMountains.com.

Highway 38 is closed and will remain so all day, Caltrans officials said.

The 330, as well as the stretch of 18 from Running Springs to Big Bear, are also closed; however, crews are working to reopen the highways. As of Friday morning, both routes are open for travel from Big Bear.

Anyone heading to the mountains by car must have chains, even those in vehicles with four-wheel drive, according to Caltrans.

The only road open TO Big Bear is SR 18 from Lucerne (backside). SR 18 and 330 are open down-bound from Big Bear and Running Springs. Crews working to get up-bound 18 and 330 open. SR 38 will be closed all day. pic.twitter.com/igkQoRvfjh — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2019