Trinidad Bay Lighthouse Threatened by Coastal Erosion Is at Center of Conflict Between Town and Tribes

It stood like a pretty sea siren atop the coastal bluff overlooking the rocky outcrops of Trinidad Bay.

The cheery little lighthouse, with its cherry-red roof and bright white walls, beckoned countless painters and photographers. It was such a mainstay in Trinidad that its image is included in the city’s logo.

Then the ground began to crumble. Rain moved the earth. The bluff cracked, a sidewalk warped, and thus ended the charmed life of the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse, which suddenly threatened to slide into the Pacific.

What followed was a drama in this Humboldt County hamlet, population 360, involving two Native American tribes, a women’s civic club and existential questions about California’s storied coastline and the forces of climate change.

