Woman Killed in Collision After Camaro Skids on Black Ice in Apple Valley: Officials

A woman died after the sports car she was riding in slid on black ice and spun into oncoming traffic early Friday morning in Apple Valley, deputies said.

The collision occurred just after 6:50 a.m. on Bear Valley Road, on a bridge over the Mojave River just west of Jess Ranch Marketplace, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A red, 1998 Chevrolet Camaro was headed east when it went over black ice and the driver lost control. The car skidded sideways into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a white, 1994 Toyota pickup, investigators said.

The two vehicles collided and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

The woman, a passenger in the Camaro, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, deputies said.

The pickup driver, a Lucerne Valley man, and the Camaro’s driver were both hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities were not releasing the woman’s name, pending the notification of her next of kin.

As much as 0.75 inches of snow had fallen on Apple Valley as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the most recent data available from the National Weather Service.

Desert areas across the Southland saw an unusual amount of Thanksgiving snow as a powerful winter storm traveled across the region. Frazier Park was blanketed with about 2 feet of snow, while 5 inches fell at a lower elevation in Lancaster, NWS said.