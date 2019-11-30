× 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Santa Clarita House Fire

One person died and another was rushed to a hospital in cardiac arrest following a house fire in Santa Clarita on Saturday, officials said.

The fire was first reported at 11:42 a.m. in the 28900 block of Flowerpark Drive, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters said. Someone called 911 from the house to report it was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke emanating from the home’s attic, he said.

Two injured people were soon found, according to Peters.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The other was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this report.