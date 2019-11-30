× 3 O.C. Deputies Hospitalized After Responding to Fire at Senior Care Home in Mission Viejo

Three Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were hospitalized after responding to a fire at a senior care home in Mission Viejo Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at the smoke-filled home on Carrillo just before 3 p.m. to find that a fire inside the kitchen had just been extinguished, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

It was unclear whether anyone was still in the house until deputies heard screaming and ran inside, looking for residents, officials said.

Three people were rescued from their bedrooms and treated at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics.

Firefighters responded to the home and made sure the fire was completely out, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Three deputies suffered “smoke-related injuries” and were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Photos showed a badly burned kitchen where a microwave above the stove appeared partially melted and the ceiling was charred black.

It’s unclear what started the fire and no further details were available.