Jessica Makes Turkey and Mashed Potato Pancakes With Thanksgiving Leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes the struggle is real when you’re trying to figure out what to make with all your Thanksgiving leftovers.

If you’re tired of turkey sandwiches, Jessica’s recipe for turkey and mashed potato pancakes is perfect. It's a take on something her mom used to make.

Levi doesn’t like mashed potatoes, so Jessica is hoping this twist will make him like them.

Will Levi like Jessica's creation? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 50.

Turkey Mashed Potato Pancakes

Ingredients

2 cups of mashed potatoes

1 cup of chopped leftover turkey

2 green onions, chopped

1 egg

1/4 cup of corn

1/2 cup pf shredded cheese

1 cup of all purpose flour

2 tablespoons of butter

Avocado or olive oil

Instructions

Mix mashed potatoes, turkey, green onions, egg, corn and cheese. Form patties with the mashed potato mixture Coat patties with all purpose flour. Add butter and drizzle of avocado or olive oil into a nonstick skillet on medium heat. Cook mashed potato patties until browned on each side. Serve and enjoy!