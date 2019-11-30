Jessica Visits Osteria Bigoli in Santa Monica for Some Authentic Italian Cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Claudio Marchese and Mark Arreola wanted their Italian spot in Santa Monica to feel like a neighborhood restaurant.

Osteria Bigoli offers authentic Italian food from Marchese's northern Italy roots.

Jessica visited recently and learned the trick behind Marchese's delicious rigatoni carbonara. She was also joined by her friend who turned her on to Osteria Bigoli and the pair shared some of the restaurant's signature dishes.

For more information on Osteria Bigoli, visit the restaurant's website and Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 50.

Osteria Bigoli’s Spinach Salad

Ingredients

5 ounces of fresh spinach

2 ounces of applewood bacon, chopped

1 ounce of pecans

1 ounce of gorgonzola

½ ounce of balsamic vinegar

For Red Wine Vinaigrette

¼ tablespoon of dried oregano

1/4 tablespoon of white pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

3/4 tablespoon of garlic, minced with oil

1 cup of red wine vinegar

2 cups of canola oil

Instructions

In a bowl combine fresh spinach, pecans and gorgonzola then set aside. Prepare a sauté pan nice and hot and add chopped bacon. Cook the bacon until it is crisp, then drain ¼ of the bacon grease. In the same sauté pan add the balsamic vinegar (slowly), then add the red wine vinaigrette. Sauté mixture for 5 seconds or until mixed completely. Once the sauce is ready, add to the dry ingredients and mix. Make sure the spinach gets wilted evenly, plate and serve.

Osteria Bigoli’s Rigatoni Carbonara

Ingredients

8 ounces of rigatoni pasta

2 ounces of guanciale

2 egg yolks

1 ounce of Pecorino cheese

1 ounce of parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons salt (for pasta water)

Instructions