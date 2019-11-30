Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's take on a traditional sloppy Joe is a hit with her son Levi because he happens to love lamb.

Jessica adds in different Mediterranean spices for an explosion of flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 50.

Jessica's Lamb Sloppy Joe

Ingredients

1 pound of ground lamb

1 1/2 tablespoons of smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoon of oregano

2 tablespoon of pine nuts

2 cloves of garlic, diced

2 tablespoons of ketchup

2 tablespoons of tomato sauce

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

Salt

Pepper

Toasted brioche buns

For Cucumber Yogurt Topping:

1/2 hot house cucumber

1/4 cup of greek yogurt

2 tablespoons of sour cream

Squeeze of lemon

2 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Instructions: