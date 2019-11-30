Jessica's take on a traditional sloppy Joe is a hit with her son Levi because he happens to love lamb.
Jessica adds in different Mediterranean spices for an explosion of flavor.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 50.
Jessica's Lamb Sloppy Joe
Ingredients
- 1 pound of ground lamb
- 1 1/2 tablespoons of smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon of cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoon of oregano
- 2 tablespoon of pine nuts
- 2 cloves of garlic, diced
- 2 tablespoons of ketchup
- 2 tablespoons of tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce
- Salt
- Pepper
- Toasted brioche buns
For Cucumber Yogurt Topping:
- 1/2 hot house cucumber
- 1/4 cup of greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons of sour cream
- Squeeze of lemon
- 2 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped
- 2 teaspoons of garlic powder
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Cook onion on medium heat until translucent.
- Add lamb and cook until browned.
- Add pinch of salt, smoked paprika, cumin, cinnamon, oregano, garlic, pine nuts, ketchup, tomato sauce and Worcestershire sauce.
- For cucumber salad, combine greek yogurt, thinly sliced cucumbers, sour cream, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, a squeeze of lemon and fresh dill.
- Assemble the sloppy Joe by adding meat mixture to a toasted brioche bun and top with cucumber salad.
- Enjoy!