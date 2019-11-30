Kaj Goldberg Visits Seed Bakery in Pasadena

Kaj Goldberg recently took us to what he calls one of his favorite bakeries in the world.

He discovered Seed in Pasadena because his son has food allergies and was looking for a place with gluten-free bread. This place is more than just a bakery, Kaj said.

Joseph Abrakijan shared that the reason why his bread is so good is because it is simple and made from scratch.

Abrakijan offers an interesting array of food options and also runs a cafe. And there are vegan options!

For more information about Seed, visit the restaurant website.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 50.

