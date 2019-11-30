× LAPD Officer Wounded in Boyle Heights Shooting Is Released From Hospital

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was released from the hospital Saturday after being shot in Boyle Heights the night before, the department said.

The officer assigned to a gang unit was on patrol when he approached a 21-year-old man at about 7:10 p.m. Friday in the area of Malabar and Fickett streets. The man, who has not been identified, fired at the officer, striking him in the arm, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

Another officer apprehended the suspect after a gun battle between the wounded officer and the man, who authorities described as a gang member, the department said.

“We’re blessed tonight that this injury is not more serious and did not take his life,” the chief said at a Friday news conference.

The suspected shooter, who was not identified, was not injured during the exchange of gunfire, according to Moore.

A photo released by the department Saturday appears to show the wounded officer being wheeled out of the hospital to a patrol car with several police officer standing by his side.

“Last night was a sobering reminder of the dangers police officers face when they put on the uniform — but they never shy away from protecting and serving their communities,” LAPD said on Instagram.

Authorities did not release the wounded officer’s name, but described him as a five-year veteran of the department.

It’s unclear what prompted officers to approach the 21-year-old Friday.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.

34.029789 -118.211726