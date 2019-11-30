State Route 18 to Big Bear Mountain Resort Reopens Amid Heavy Snowfall

State Route 18 to Big Bear Mountain Resort reopened Saturday to the relief of skiers and other winter revelers visiting for the start of the season.

The Southern California resort opened this week as snow levels rose to 4 feet at the top and 42 inches at lower elevations, triggering several road closures. On Saturday, officials said SR-18 was reopened in both directions after being closed just as the season kicked off.

SR-18 open in both directions from Lucerne to Big Bear. Chains required! (This is the only way in and out of Big Bear) if you are not familiar with this road, go up a different day and wait for an friendlier route to open. — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 30, 2019

Justin Kanton, a spokesperson for Big Bear, said the resort has already received an abundance of fresh powder — an amount he estimates to be half the 100 to 110 inches of snow it usually gets over an entire season. And it’s only been two days.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had this much snow this early in the season,” he said. “That typically bodes very well for the upcoming season.”

Snow Summit and Bear Mountain are now open but drivers are being told to make sure they have chains on their vehicles when driving there, even for those equipped with 4-wheel drive.