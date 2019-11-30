× Teen Arrested Following Stolen SUV Pursuit in Ventura

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after they say he led them on an erratic high-speed chase through Ventura before being apprehended with help from a K-9.

A woman called police about 8 p.m. to report her SUV had been taken from the driveway of her home, according to the Ventura Police Department.

A police sergeant spotted the just-stolen SUV shortly after 10 p.m., driving at more than 100 mph on the 126 Freeway near Victoria Avenue, officials said. The sergeant followed the vehicle as it transitioned to the northbound 101 Freeway and exited at Seaward Avenue. Back-up officers then arrived on scene and police tried to stop the SUV, leading to a pursuit.

“During the incident, the juvenile driver drove erratically and made multiple vehicle code violations,” police said in a written statement. The chase ultimately led down Norwich Lane, which comes to an abrupt and at the beach.

“Having nowhere to go, the driver exited the SUV and ran onto the beach,” according to the statement. “The SUV came to a stop when it ran into a brick wall at the end of the lane. Two other male passengers also exited the SUV and ran in the opposite direction of the driver and were not chased.”

The driver fled into a nearby neighborhood, authorities said. A police K-9, “Jag,” found the young suspect hiding in a backyard along Marthas Vineyard Court. He suffered a minor injury to his hand during the arrest.

Police said the teen was booked on suspicion of felony evading of police and possession of a stolen vehicle. His identity was not released due to his age.