× Winter Weather Advisory Issued for L.A., Ventura Counties

As snow fell near the Grapevine and forecasters expected freezing rain, a winter weather advisory was issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Travelers were warned of difficult driving conditions and delays as a powerful winter storm moved through Southern California, bringing showers and heavy snowfall.

The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday, according to NWS.

Snow blowing across roadways and heavy fog badly reduced visibility along the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles County and Highway 33 in the Ventura County mountains.

Up to an inch of snow could fall on the freeway near the Grapevine, according to the advisory.

Mountain communities at elevations between 3,500 to 5,000 feet can expect snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in Los Angeles County, and up to 5 inches in Ventura County.

Both counties are expected to get less than a quarter-inch of rain through Monday, while San Luis Obispo County could get up to 4 inches with longer showers.

The 5 Freeway remained open through the Grapevine Saturday evening, but possible ice patches on the roadway could make conditions dangerous, California Highway Patrol said.

At 1250 pm, light rain/mountain snow now overspreading Ventura and western LA counties. Light snow beginning to fall across I5 near #Grapevine. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/xADHN4ywq0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 30, 2019

Here are the latest details of the winter weather advisory for the LA/Ventura county mountains through 10 pm this evening. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/Q0Ao3NSKgO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 30, 2019

Periods of rain and mountain snow will continue across SW Calif through middle of next week. Check latest graphic below for details. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/UModFpH4vJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 30, 2019