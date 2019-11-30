Woman Killed, 2 Children Seriously Injured in South L.A. Crash

Posted 3:25 PM, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, November 30, 2019
Officials investigate a crash that left a woman dead and two children seriously hurt in the Green Meadown neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

A woman died and two children were seriously hurt in a crash involving a car and an SUV in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Friday night, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Colden Avenue, just east of McKinley Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

A woman became trapped in the wreckage was was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, he said. Two children were hospitalized in “serious to critical” condition.

Officials said the relationship between the victims was not clear.

Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles, a car and an SUV, involved in the crash.

The cause and circumstances of the collision were being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police representatives could not be reached for comment Saturday.

