× Woman Killed, 2 Children Seriously Injured in South L.A. Crash

A woman died and two children were seriously hurt in a crash involving a car and an SUV in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Friday night, authorities said.

The collision was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Colden Avenue, just east of McKinley Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

A woman became trapped in the wreckage was was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, he said. Two children were hospitalized in “serious to critical” condition.

Officials said the relationship between the victims was not clear.

Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles, a car and an SUV, involved in the crash.

The cause and circumstances of the collision were being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police representatives could not be reached for comment Saturday.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this report.