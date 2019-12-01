× 10 Complain of Sickness Aboard Cruise Ship at Port of L.A. After Similar Incident 1 Week Earlier

Ten guests aboard a cruise ship at the Port of Los Angeles were evaluated by paramedics Sunday morning following reports of illness — a week after a similar incident led to hospitalizations.

The L.A. Fire Department was dispatched to the luxury ship dubbed the “Norwegian Joy” following an initial call to first responders at 5:10 a.m., when the boat had not yet arrived to the port, according to the department.

Authorities initially said 20 people fell ill but later said just 10 were evaluated for minor medical complaints. None of the passengers were taken for hospitalization.

Last week, four people were hospitalized and two others were evaluated by paramedics following another report of illnesses aboard the same ship. It had to be sanitized after some guests experienced stomach-related sickness during a 16-day trip to the Panama Canal, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

“They took all the pillows in the rooms and they were sanitizing those and then when we got off the ship, they had their hazmat suits on and they were sanitizing all the rooms,” said one of the passengers, Judy Lukos.

Both incidents involved the Norwegian Joy, a luxury cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line that travels from the West Coast to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera and the Panama Canal from Miami and L.A. It was built in 2017, refurbished this year and holds up to 3,804 guests.

33.736540 -118.264982