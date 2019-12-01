× 6,000 Remain Without Power in Lake Arrowhead Area Following Heavy Snowfall

Six thousand people in the Lake Arrowhead area remained without power Sunday morning as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees.

More than 10,000 Southern California Edison customers lost electricity Saturday evening as a snow storm hit the region, tearing down electrical wires in Arrowhead and nearby areas of Redlands, Idyllwild and Antelope Valley. The utility reported it was working to “restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Just before 10 a.m., a SoCal Edison representative said it’s not clear when the 6,000 customers without electricity will have their power restored. Meanwhile, authorities continue to provide firewood at the following locations:

Green Valley Lake Fire Department

San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Lake Arrowhead Station

Crestline/Lake Gregory Chamber of Commerce

San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Twin Peaks Station

Most of the outages have been blamed on Saturday’s snow storm, which brought strong winds and snowfall triggering several road closures along State Routes 18 and 330.

SoCal Edison recommends residents in the region carry battery-operated radios and flashlights.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this report.