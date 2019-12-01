Watch Live: 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing Fundraiser

82-Year-Old Man Killed Along With Wife in Santa Clarita House Fire Identified

Posted 6:15 PM, December 1, 2019, by
Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 28000 block of Flowerpark Drive in Santa Clarita on Nov. 30, 2019. (Credit: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Coroner’s officials have released the identity of a man who died, along with his wife, following a fire at their Santa Clarita home on Saturday.

Bernard Jack Halio, 82, died at a hospital shortly after firefighters found him critically injured while working to extinguish flames at the single-story home in the 28900 block of Flowerpark Drive, Los Angeles  County Department of Medical Examiner Lt. Larry Dietz said.

An autopsy determined he died from “thermal burns and smoke inhalation,” coroner’s records show. The death was ruled accidental.

The woman killed in the fire had yet to be formally identified by coroner’s officials on Sunday, Dietz said. Fire officials initially described her as a woman in her 70s, and the wife of the man who died in the fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man called 911 to report the fire just after 11:40 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke emanating from the home, as well as the two victims.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

