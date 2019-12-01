Gunmen Sought After Man Shot and Killed in Neighborhood Where He Grew Up: Gardena Police

A man was allegedly targeted and killed after a shooting in Gardena on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Andrew LaVella Price II, of Placentia, was standing on the sidewalk in the 13200 block of Wilkie Avenue when witnesses stated two cars started to shoot at him. Dispatch received multiples calls for gunshots in the area and when officers arrived to the scene at 8:49 p.m., they found Price, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Price had grown up in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, Lieutenant Christopher Cuff with the Gardena Police Department said.

Witnesses also told police that the two cars allegedly involved in the shoot-out looked like a silver Lexus sedan and a dark-colored BMW. A suspect description was not made immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639 or Detective Roberto Rosales at 310-217-9653.