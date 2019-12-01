× Man Shot to Death in Ontario, Killer Sought

Police are seeking leads after a Friday night shooting in Ontario left a 21-year-old man dead, authorities said.

Kiiwon Bradford of Ontario died in the 5:20 p.m. attack in the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive, the Ontario Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Bradford suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect or suspects had fled prior to the arrival of officers.

“Ontario police detectives, along with forensic investigators, responded to the scene. They have been working throughout the weekend and are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.”

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Ontario police at 909-986-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.