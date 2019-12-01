Person Detained After 11 Shot in New Orleans Near French Quarter, Police Say

A shooter injured 11 people early Sunday on Canal Street, on the edge of New Orleans’ French Quarter, and a person has been detained though not charged, police said.

Ten of the victims were transported to local medical centers, and one walked into a local hospital. Two of the victims are in critical condition, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The critical patients suffered gunshots to the torso, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson told reporters. No officers are among the injured, he said.

“An individual was detained near the scene,” police said, but her or his possible involvement in the shooting is under investigation.

No arrests had been made as of about 10:30 a.m. (11:30 a.m. ET), according to police.

Police received a call reporting a disturbance at 3:21 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they could hear gunshots and found victims immediately, NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said.

There were so many people in the area that the officers were not able to determine who fired the shots, Ferguson said.

“We had officers right there within that very block that actually thought that they were being fired upon and took a position to respond to this,” the chief said.

It’s early in the investigation, and it isn’t clear what sparked the gunfire, he said.

The shooting address provided by police is a brief walk from the popular Bourbon Street, where tourists are known to congregate.

Paramedics and state and federal police also responded to the scene.