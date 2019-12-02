2 Killed in Big Bear Shooting; 1 Detained: Officials

One person was detained after two others were fatally shot at a home in Big Bear Monday, deputies said.

Detectives responded around 2:40 p.m. to gunfire at a residence on Sherwood Boulevard, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

The victims were a man and a woman. Their names were being withheld, pending the notification of their next of kin, officials said.

One person was in custody, but investigators did not say if he or she was being treated as a suspect. However, the department said no one was outstanding and that all “involved parties are accounted for.”

Authorities have not described the relationships between the victims and the person detained.

The violence appeared to be isolated to one home, and there was no threat to the public, deputies said.

No further details were immediately available.

Update: Detectives at location on Sherwood Drive. 2 shooting victims – 1 adult female and 1 adult male. Unfortunately, neither survived their injuries (Names withheld pending family notification). 1 subj detained/ No one outstanding. Ongoing investigation please avoid the area. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 3, 2019