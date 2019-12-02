× 2 LAPD Officers Hurt After Pickup Truck Collides With Their Patrol Vehicle in North Hollywood

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck collided with their patrol DUV in North Hollywood’s Arts District early Monday, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:09 a.m. at the corner of Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue, according to LAPD.

Video from the scene shows the patrol vehicle with the hood area almost completely smashed. A Chevy Silverado nearby had its front right light shattered.

Authorities did not immediately confirm to KTLA how the crash happened, or whether an arrest was made.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.