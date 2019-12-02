Bicyclist Fatally Shot in South L.A.’s Vermont Vista Neighborhood

Posted 5:25 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26AM, December 2, 2019
Data pix.

Investigators are searching for an assailant Monday after finding a man fatally shot on the street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call just after 9 p.m. Sunday about a bicyclist down on the road near 89th and Figueroa streets, the agency said.

The L.A. City Fire Department responded to the scene and reported that the person was not struck by a vehicle but shot, according to LAPD.

The victim, a 35-year-old black man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives have not determined a motive, but LAPD said it sees a lot of gang activity in the area.

Officials provided no further details about the case.

