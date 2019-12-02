Beauty expert Stacy Cox joined us live with Cyber Monday beauty deals. For more information on all the deals mentioned in the segment, visit her website or follow Stacy on social media @StacyCoxBeauty
Cyber Monday Beauty Deals With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
