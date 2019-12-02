Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show Returns to Pomona Fairplex December 6th Through December 8th
-
Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show Returns to the OC Fair & Event Center Sept. 20-22
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, November 17th, 2019
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, November 16th, 2019
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, November 24th, 2019
-
Man Admits to Making False Mass Shooting Threat to Avoid Going to L.A. County Fair With His Parents
-
-
Man Could Face Year in Jail for Making up Mass Shooting Threat to Avoid Going to L.A. County Fair With Parents: DA
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, December 1st, 2019
-
Sylmar Man Arrested on Suspicion of Making False Threat Against L.A. County Fair to Avoid Outing With Parents: Police
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 19th, 2019
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Saturday, November 23rd, 2019
-
-
Suspect Arrested in ‘Heinous’ Killing of Man Whose Body Was Found Inside Burning Car in Pomona
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Saturday, November 30th, 2019
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 12th, 2019