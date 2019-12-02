Hesperia, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Officials Used Housing Law to Force Out Black and Latino Residents: Federal Suit

The city of Hesperia and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are accused of enforcing an illegal and discriminatory housing law designed to push black and Latino renters out of town in a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

The complaint centers on Hesperia’s Crime Free Rental Housing ordinance that went into effect Jan. 1, 2016. It was designed to address what one city councilmember called a “demographical problem:” an increasing number of minority residents who fled from higher rents in Los Angeles County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

Under the measure, the Sheriff’s Department would notify landlord that tenants were suspected of being involved in crimes on or near the property, and the landlords were required to evict the residents.

Deputies exercised “substantial discretion” in enforcing the law in majority-minority neighborhoods, the complaint alleges. An investigation by the Department of Housing and Urban Development found black and Latino renters were significantly more likely than white renters to be evicted, and evictions occurred disproportionately in minority areas.

HUD found black renters were nearly four times as likely as non-Hispanic whites to be evicted under the ordinance, while Latino renters were 29% more likely than whites. And 96% of those targeted for eviction in 2016 lived in majority-minority census blocks, officials said.

Suspected criminals were allegedly not the only ones targeted. Federal prosecutors say deputies notified landlords to evict domestic violence victims and entire families — including children — for conduct one tenant or even non-tenants were accused in.

People were forced out of their homes based on mere allegations with no evidence, investigators allege.

When the City Council was discussing the ordinance, officials made several statements that reveal it was designed to reverse “demographic” changes and drive minorities moving into the area “the hell out of our town,” according to the lawsuit.

The measure was passed despite various groups voicing civil-rights concerns. In July 2017, the city amended it to make compliance voluntary after being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Victorville Daily Press reported.

The Fair Housing Act bans housing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability.

Anyone who believes they may have been victim of housing discrimination can call the Justice Department at 800-896-7743, email fairhousing@usdoj.gov, or contact HUD at 800-669-9777. Individuals can also file a complaint about housing discrimination or other civil rights violations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office by calling 213-894-2879, emailing USACAC.CV-CivilRights@usdoj.gov, or completing and submitting this form.