Homicide Investigation Launched in Griffith Park: LAPD
The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation in Griffith Park on Monday morning, authorities said.
Officers were called to the area of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road at 9:01 a.m., according to LAPD. It’s unclear if the crime actually occurred there or elsewhere.
No other details have been released, including information about a victim, as authorities continue to investigate.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.
