Homicide Investigation Launched in Griffith Park: LAPD

Posted 10:36 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, December 2, 2019
An officer stands at the scene of a homicide investigation in Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2019.

An officer stands at the scene of a homicide investigation in Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2019.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation in Griffith Park on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the area of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road at 9:01 a.m., according to LAPD. It’s unclear if the crime actually occurred there or elsewhere.

No other details have been released, including information about a victim, as authorities continue to investigate.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.