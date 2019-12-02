La Habra Man Arrested in Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Pedestrian

A La Habra driver was arrested in a suspected DUI collision that killed a 52-year-old man last week, authorities said Monday.

The victim was walking in the area of La Habra and Harbor boulevards when he was struck by a vehicle at about 5:28 a.m. Friday, according to the La Habra Police Department.

The driver, 26-year-old Ricardo Preciado-Saldivar, was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Preciado-Saldivar is believed to have been under the influence of marijuana at the time of collision, the department said in a news release.

Paramedics responded to the crash site and tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities did not release the man’s identity, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Officers said they were looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, including the driver of a big rig seen near the crash site in a surveillance image released by the department Monday.

“We’re still looking for the driver of the big rig so we can ask questions,” La Habra police Lt. Brian Miller told KTLA. “He wasn’t involved in the accident, but we do believe that he hopefully did see something.”

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call La Habra police at 562-383-4300.

Booked for murder: @LaHabraPD believes 26 yr old Ricardo Preciado-Saldivar was high on #marijuana when he hit & killed a 52 yr old pedestrian Friday near Harbor & La Habra blvds. Detectives now looking for driver of big rig in pic on right as a witness. @ktla pic.twitter.com/47ir5BhWTY — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) December 3, 2019