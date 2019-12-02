Metro Planning to Allow Solo Drivers in 405’s Carpool Lanes for Toll Fee

Motorists travel through the Sepulveda Pass in tis undated photo. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County spent 4½ years and more than $1.6 billion to widen the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

Now, the carpool lane born from that mega-project is facing a major change of its own: tolls.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is in the early stages of planning to allow solo drivers in the 405’s carpool lanes, for a price. Similar programs on portions of the 110 and 10 freeways charge drivers a per-mile toll that changes based on traffic conditions.

A faster way would be welcome news for the tens of thousands of daily commuters who slog through the Sepulveda Pass. How the program would guarantee a faster trip in a carpool lane already crowded during peak periods has yet to be determined.

