More Rain on the Way for SoCal This Week as Atmospheric River Moves Into Region

Don’t stow those umbrellas and raincoats quite yet, Angelenos, because more soggy weather is on the horizon.

A brief drying-out period has followed last week’s strong storm, which brought record rainfall and dumped snow on mountains and high deserts. But it’s expected to give way to even more rain across Southern California through Wednesday. Then another storm should arrive in time for the weekend.

An atmospheric river, swelled with subtropical moisture that’s sweeping in from the west, is expected to move down along the Central Coast by late Monday, with precipitation of up to 4 inches in the region north of Morro Bay. By the time the storm front reaches Los Angeles early Wednesday, it is expected to weaken slightly, meaning Southern Californians will see a bit less rain than their neighbors to the north, said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Off the coast of Northern and Central California, we do have a pretty good moisture connection that’s bringing a good deal of rain to the Central Coast,” she said. “By the time it pushes through that whole area and reaches southern areas, it’s weaker.”

