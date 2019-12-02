Moreno Valley Man Accused of Intentionally Causing Wreck That Killed Another Person: Police

A Moreno Valley man was arrested on suspicion of murder after police said Monday he may have intentionally caused a fatal car wreck.

The collision occurred on the 7800 block of Reche Canyon Road at 7 a.m. on Nov. 25, according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s news release.

The victim, 60-year-old Brian Laverty of Moreno Valley, was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Investigators have determined the crash was likely intentional, the release stated.

Officers arrested 57-year-old Brian Davidson on suspicion of murder last Tuesday. His bail was set at $1 million, according to jail records.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact 951-955-2777 or 951-486-6700.