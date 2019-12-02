Moreno Valley Man Accused of Intentionally Causing Wreck That Killed Another Person: Police

Posted 1:33 PM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, December 2, 2019

A Moreno Valley man was arrested on suspicion of murder after police said Monday he may have intentionally caused a fatal car wreck.

Brian Davidson of Moreno Valley arrested on Nov. 26, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

Brian Davidson of Moreno Valley arrested on Nov. 26, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The collision occurred on the 7800 block of Reche Canyon Road  at 7 a.m. on Nov. 25, according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s news release.

The victim, 60-year-old Brian Laverty of Moreno Valley, was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Investigators have determined the crash was likely intentional, the release stated.

Officers arrested 57-year-old Brian Davidson on suspicion of murder last Tuesday. His bail was set at $1 million, according to jail records.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact 951-955-2777 or 951-486-6700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.