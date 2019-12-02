× Officers Shoot and Kill Man Armed With Blade in El Monte

Officers shot and killed a man armed with a blade in El Monte Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

EL Monte Police Department officers responded to the 9800 block of Cortada Street at about 12:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up, authorities said.

“Upon arrival, the officers were encountered by a suspect armed with a bladed weapon, at which point an officer involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man was struck in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not identify the person, and he was only described as a male adult.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released information on the events that led up to officers opening fire.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.