Poway Restaurants Closed, Residents Told to Boil Water After Rain Possibly Contaminates City’s Water

Poway residents were ordered to boil tap water before drinking it, and restaurants remained closed Sunday after officials became concerned over the weekend that a recent rainstorm may have contaminated the city’s water system.

Residents started reporting discolored tap water on Friday. City crews tested the water at those first locations and found it to be “well within standards,” but city officials nevertheless notified the State Water Resources Control Board.

City and state officials decided Saturday to issue a boil water order — the first in the city’s history — until more testing could be completed in the San Diego County community. The city provides water service to about 14,000 customers, which includes about 50,000 residents and about 250 bars and restaurants.

“We are taking all of the necessary steps to address this situation,” City Manager Chris Hazeltine said on the city’s website. “Restoring normal water service is our top priority.”

