× Rep. Duncan Hunter to Ditch Not-Guilty Plea in Campaign Finance Scandal

After years of denials and claims that he was the target of a political witch hunt, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning to change his plea of not guilty to charges stemming from a sweeping campaign finance investigation.

The announcement was posted on the U.S. District Court docket Monday morning without any supplemental documentation.

“Notice of change of hearing as to defendant Duncan D. Hunter,” the docket entry states. “Change of Plea Hearing set for 12/3/2019 10:00 AM in Courtroom 3C before Judge Thomas J. Whelan.”

The reversal comes nearly six months after Hunter’s wife and former campaign treasurer, Margaret Hunter, admitted to her role in a widespread scheme that saw the couple allegedly spend more than $200,000 in campaign donations on family expenses like vacations, gas, groceries, school lunches and oral surgery. Such spending is prohibited to prevent undue influence by contributors.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.