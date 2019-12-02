Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Reopens For 1st Time Since Deadly Shooting

A Southern California high school is reopening for the first time since a 16-year-old student fatally shot two other students, wounded three others and killed himself last month.

Students returning Monday to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita will have counselors and a wellness room available. There also will be an expanded law enforcement presence.

School district official Mike Kuhlman says two organizations have put therapy dogs on the campus.

Students sign a card in memory of Gracie Anne Muehlberger, one of two students killed in the shooting on Nov. 14, 2019, at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.(Credit: Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Along with the teenage suspect, the Nov. 14 shooting also left two innocent students dead — 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, 14.

Kuhlman says the district is mindful that the staff was affected by the tragedy and 10 substitute teachers are on standby.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

