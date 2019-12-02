Take 5 to Care – 2019 Holiday Season

Assistance for the less fortunate residents of Southern California is always in great demand, and though the need lasts year-round, the holiday season is a particularly tough time for many. That’s why KTLA 5 has joined forces with local businesses and organizations to increase food and toy donations as part of the 2018 “Take 5 To Care” holiday campaign.

On Friday, December 13, 2019, KTLA 5 and Stater Bros. are partnering for a food drive at the Stater Bros. location in Pasadena at 1390 North Allen Ave. (map link). This food drive benefits Feeding America and the LA Regional Food Bank

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, KTLA 5 has partnered with the Citadel Outlets for a day of food donation from 6:00am to 4:00pm at the popular shopping destination. Citadel Outlets is located at 100 Citadel Drive in Commerce (map link). This food drive benefits the LA Regional Food Bank.

Items appropriate for donation at both events are listed below.

The Salvation Army Southern California Division and its iconic red kettles will occupy storefronts throughout the season. Much more than ambassadors of good will and symbols of hope, collectively through their efforts, millions of dollars’ worth of spare change is donated to help the less fortunate. Salvation Army events are also listed below.

We invite viewers to generously donate non-perishable food items that will benefit local food banks. The food collected will help all through the holiday season.

You can donate money directly to the LA Regional Food Bank by clicking here.

The following are the items needed most by local food banks:

Non-perishable canned goods or dry food:

Canned fruits & vegetables

Canned tuna

Canned chicken

Canned soup

Pasta

Hot and cold cereal

Rice

Beans

Peanut butter

Boxed potatoes

Personal care items:

Diapers

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Toilet tissue

Soap

**Please no glass containers or expired items**

To promote a healthy diet, whenever possible, we encourage donations of foods that are reduced in sodium, sugar or fat, and contain no trans fats.

Additional Events throughout Southern California

Toy Donation

Through December 12, donate a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more at any Salvation Army Thrift Stores and receive a Subway “Thank You” booklet containing total savings over $100. More details available by clicking here.

Toy Distribution

The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots will distribute more than 6000 toys to South LA families in need in this massive on-day holiday toy distribution event. Only families who have pre-registered will have the opportunity to select toys at this event.

Location: The Salvation Army Siemon Family Youth & Community Center, 7651 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90001

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Time: 8am-2:30pm