Tanker Carrying 6,000 Gallons of Condensed Milk Spills Load After Crash on 5 Freeway in Lebec

A tanker truck carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk spilled its load after going over the side of the 5 Freeway in Lebec on Monday morning, prompting CHP to issue a SigAlert.
The solo-vehicle crash occurred just after 4:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the 5 near Smokey Bear Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.
The big rig ended up about 75 feet down an embankment and came to a rest near a ditch, the log stated.
Officials will close down the No. 4 lane on the southbound until at least noon while crews pump out the spilled condensed milk and repair the damaged guardrail, according to CHP.
A second lane will be shut down once the operation begins, Caltrans tweeted.
No injuries have been reported.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.