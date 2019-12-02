Tanker Carrying 6,000 Gallons of Condensed Milk Spills Load After Crash on 5 Freeway in Lebec

A tanker truck carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk spilled its load after going over the side of the 5 Freeway in Lebec on Monday morning, prompting CHP to issue a SigAlert.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just after 4:45 a.m. on the southbound side of the 5 near Smokey Bear Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The big rig ended up about 75 feet down an embankment and came to a rest near a ditch, the log stated.

Officials will close down the No. 4 lane on the southbound until at least noon while crews pump out the spilled condensed milk and repair the damaged guardrail, according to CHP.

A second lane will be shut down once the operation begins, Caltrans tweeted.

No injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Photos of tanker truck over the side of SB I-5 at Smokey Bear Rd – right lane closed. https://t.co/I3aZOCtycH pic.twitter.com/bqAPTtZ8AA — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 2, 2019