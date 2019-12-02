The Power Of Positivity With Mercedes Javid | Mama Mentality

This is it! The final episode of Mama Mentality Season 1! In this podcast, Megan chats with Mercedes “MJ” Javid of Bravo Network’s hit show Shahs of Sunset. Sham’s mommy endured it all during labor and delivery, and owes the power of optimism for getting her through the experience. MJ embodies the Mama Mentality. This episode was recorded when Megan was 35 weeks along, and she is now due any moment!

Subscribe to “Mama Mentality”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS

Megan on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “Mama Mentality with Megan Telles”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office| Rich On Tech | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery