Video and Witnesses Help Detectives Arrest Man Accused in More Than 20 SoCal Armed Robberies

Deputies arrested a man who they say is responsible for a series of armed robberies spanning several weeks at retail stores across Southern California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release on Monday.

Darryle Samuel, 26, was arrested Nov. 20 on suspicion of committing several armed robberies between early October and Nov. 19, in both Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Investigators did not specify which businesses were targeted, but said it was more than 20 retail stores in seven cities.

Detectives quickly assessed that the robberies were being committed by one person working alone. His method was to approach store employees, point a handgun at them and then demand cash, the department said.

Surveillance video that captured the culprit and witness statements helped detectives identify the man as Samuel.

Following his arrest, investigators recovered a firearm, clothing worn and cash believed to be related to the robberies.

Samuel allegedly had prior run-ins with law enforcement, resulting in multiple felony convictions for crimes including weapons violations and carjacking. He is also a documented gang member and was on active parole for a previous robbery conviction before his arrest, the department said.

He was being held at the Century Sheriff's Station with no bail and is scheduled to go before a judge Dec. 5.

If you believe you were a victim, contact BRTF@LASD.org.

L.A. County deputies collaborated with the Orange County Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the investigation.