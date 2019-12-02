× Woman Stabs 2 in Head and Face With Scissors, Attacks 3rd Victim at Fontana-Area Church: Officials

A woman who was cleaning a Fontana area church stabbed two people who tried to stop her after she started attacking another woman Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Destinee Watson, 23, was at the kitchen area of Pentecostal Church of God in Bloomington when she felt “disrespected by one of the church employees,” grabbed a woman and started repeatedly punching her in the head, authorities said Monday.

A person then ran in and tried to get Watson off the woman.

Watson let go of the first victim and allegedly punched the person who came to help. She pulled her second victim to the ground and started repeatedly stabbing her in the head with a pair of scissors, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Another person then approached and pulled Watson away from the victim. Watson then stabbed that person in the face, according to officials.

The third victim managed to run to safety and wait for deputies to arrive.

Deputies detained Watson without incident and arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

The conditions of the three victims were unknown Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to call 909-356-6767 or 24 hour dispatch at 909-387-8313. Those who wish to remain anonymous were asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.