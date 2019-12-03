33 Years Behind the Lens with KTLA Photographer Gary Reyes | The News Director’s Office

After 33 years at KTLA, beloved photographer Gary Reyes announced his retirement! Gary joins Jason and Bobby to look back at his storied career and a lifetime of memories. Gary reflects on watching and documenting 30+ years of L.A. history from the front lines. He shares some of his favorite assignments throughout his career, and talks about working alongside colleagues like Stan Chambers, Eric Spillman, and more. Gary also shares what he is looking forward to most during his retirement.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery