33 Years Behind the Lens with KTLA Photographer Gary Reyes | The News Director’s Office

Posted 5:50 AM, December 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:40AM, December 3, 2019

KTLA photographer Gary Reyes appears alongside Eric Spillman

After 33 years at KTLA, beloved photographer Gary Reyes announced his retirement! Gary joins Jason and Bobby to look back at his storied career and a lifetime of memories. Gary reflects on watching and documenting 30+ years of L.A. history from the front lines. He shares some of his favorite assignments throughout his career, and talks about working alongside colleagues like Stan Chambers, Eric Spillman, and more. Gary also shares what he is looking forward to most during his retirement.

